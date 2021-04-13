Cathie Wood Buys Yet Another Workhorse Dip, Also Adds DraftKings, Peloton, Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday bought in more shares of the electric vehicle company Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) on a day the stock fell about 6% to $12.36, revealed a daily email showing the financial activity of the fund.

The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX), the company’s newest fund, added 128,400 shares of Workhorse, representing about 0.25% of the total weight of the ETF.

The ETF now owns 623,562 shares of the stock valued at $7.7 million and making up about 1.19% of the fund’s assets.

The space fund is mainly focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight but companies such as Workhorse and agricultural equipment maker Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) have found their way into the ETF.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 633,400 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF.

Opendoor shares closed 5.36% lower at $19.41 on Monday and were up 2% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55.

Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI): Sold 65,349 shares of the bitcoin banking company, representing about 0.245% of the ETF.

Silvergate Capital shares closed 0.09% lower at $162.84 on Monday and were further down 0.64% in after hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.86 and low of $9.50.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 179,500 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0759% of the ETF.

Adaptive shares closed 0.62% lower at $40.17 on Monday and were up 0.2% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $24.27.

Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI): Bought 45,956 shares of the company, representing about 0.023% of the ETF.

Berkeley stock closed 0.85% higher at $47.64 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $113.53 and low of $42.03.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 6,603 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis company, representing about 0.0035% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 0.43% lower at $50.77 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 4,597 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0015% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 5.46% higher at $32.46 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases.

Syros stock closed 2.60% lower at $6.36 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $6.25.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 23,613 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.013% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 2.59% lower at $51.53 on Monday the stock has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $18.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 124,745 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF.

Unity shares closed 0.9% higher at $98 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11.

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 91,629 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.07% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 3.25% higher at $188.31 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $62.70.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 139,699 shares of the cancer treatment development company, representing about 0.044% of the ETF.

Fate shares closed 3.83% lower at $75 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $25.60.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS): Bought 33,361 shares of the molecular diagnostics company, representing about 0.017% of the ETF.

Exact Sciences shares closed 0.48% lower at $124.94 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $159.54 and low of $63.32.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 431,100 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 6.87% lower at $58.03 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $13.60.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 277,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.078% of the ETF.

Beam shares closed 2% lower at $68.82 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ): Bought 86,800 shares of the mobile payment company, representing about 0.096% of the ETF.

Square shares closed 1.43% higher at $265.20 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $283.19 and low of $56.12.

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 318,086 shares of the blank-check company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF.

Jaws Spitfire shares closed 1.96% higher at $10.90 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPC): Bought 139,227 shares of the spaceflight company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 8.63% lower on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $62.80 and low of $14.21.

Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM): Bought 463,128 shares of the 3D printing company, representing about 0.0996% of the ETF.

Nano Dimension shares closed 6.14% lower at $7.34 on Monday, and were up 4.2% in after-hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.89 and low of $0.65.

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD): Bought 33,700 shares of the Chinese online e-commerce company, representing about 0.0779% of the ETF.

JD.com stock closed 2.19% lower at $78.65 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $108.29 and low of $40.58.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM): Bought 138,012 shares of the mobile satellite communications services, representing about 0.166% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 5.80% lower at $40.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD): Bought 263,667 shares of the printing engineering company, representing about 0.17% of the ETF.

3D shares closed 7.28% lower at $22.16 on Monday and rose 0.63% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $56.5 and low of $4.60.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): Sold 7,260 shares of farm equipment maker, representing about 0.08% of the ETF.

Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company closed 0.33% higher at $378.26 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $392.42 and low of $117.85.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): Sold 34,418 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 1.45% lower at $258.05 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $133.27.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 11,566 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

AeroVironment stock closed 0.23% higher at $113.44 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $53.15.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Sold 53,065 shares of the equipment design and manufacturing company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF.

Teradyne shares closed 1.98% lower at $130.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.90 and low of $56.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM): Sold 7,986 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock closed 1.63% lower at $123.43 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $47.96.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 54,559 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Zoom stock closed 0.35% lower at $321.51 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $125.60.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON): Bought 77,079 shares of the exercise bike maker company, representing about 0.13% of the ETF.

Peloton shares closed 0.31% higher at $118.97 on Monday and were down 0.26% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $171.09 and low of $28.46.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 102,719 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.022% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 5.14% lower at $14.96 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 30,100 shares of the daily fantasy sports company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF.

DraftKings shares closed 6.87% lower at $58.03 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and low of $13.60.

Atlassian Corp Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM): Sold 131,800 shares of the Australian software company, representing about 0.43% of the ETF.

Atlassian shares closed 2.33% higher at $230.66 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $262.40 and low of $134.76.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 4,502 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 0.05% higher at $227.67 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.01.

Trades For Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPC): Bought 97,100 shares of the spaceflight company, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 8.63% lower on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $62.80 and low of $14.21.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): Bought 55,163 shares of the blank-check company, representing 0.0867% of the ETF.

Reinvent shares closed 0.39% lower at $10.11 on Monday and were up 0.59% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $17 and low of $9.86.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): Sold 10,240 shares of farm equipment maker, representing about 0.6% of the ETF.

Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company closed 0.33% higher at $378.26 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $392.42 and low of $117.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM): Sold 22,569 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.41% of the ETF.

The Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier's stock closed 1.63% lower at $123.43 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $47.96.

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN): Sold 12,500 shares of the wearable technology company, representing about 0.27% of the ETF.

Garmin shares closed 0.15% higher at $137.85 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $138.43 and low of $76.02.