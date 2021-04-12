 Skip to main content

NVIDIA Unveiled NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Cloud-Native AI Supercomputer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAshowcased its cloud-native, multi-tenant AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD featuring NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs offering customers with secure connections to their AI infrastructure.
  • The company also announced NVIDIA Base Command, enabling secure access, sharing, and operating of DGX SuperPOD infrastructure.
  • According to NVIDIA VP Charlie Boyle, the new DGX SuperPOD combined multiple DGX systems, providing a turnkey AI data center for secured sharing across the global researcher and developer team.
  • Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 3.9% at $598.32 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media

