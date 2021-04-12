NVIDIA Unveiled NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Cloud-Native AI Supercomputer
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) showcased its cloud-native, multi-tenant AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD featuring NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs offering customers with secure connections to their AI infrastructure.
- The company also announced NVIDIA Base Command, enabling secure access, sharing, and operating of DGX SuperPOD infrastructure.
- According to NVIDIA VP Charlie Boyle, the new DGX SuperPOD combined multiple DGX systems, providing a turnkey AI data center for secured sharing across the global researcher and developer team.
- Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 3.9% at $598.32 on the last check Monday.
