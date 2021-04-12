 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Targets Appointment Of First African Engineering Team, Product
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Targets Appointment Of First African Engineering Team, Product
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) aims to appoint its first product and engineering team in Africa, Bloomberg reports based on Twitter’s blog post.
  • Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo applauded Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the initiative.
  • Dorsey expressed his keen interest in Africa’s internet users and his plans to live in Africa part-time after visiting the continent in late 2019 at an entrepreneur meeting. However, the pandemic ruined the plans.
  • Some investors panned Dorsey’s plan to live in Africa as a marketing gimmick. Some considered it as Dorsey’s attempt to explore the African for digital payments, further insinuated by the 2019 tweet “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)”. Dorsey, who also runs payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), is known for his deep interest in cryptocurrencies via his tweets.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.45% at $70.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Is GameStop Making A Crypto, NFT Foray?
What's Going On With CLOV Stock And TWTR Stock Today?
Muslim Advocacy Group Sue Facebook For Failure In Controlling Anti-Muslim Hate Speech: Bloomberg
Facebook Beta Tests Hotline, Its Answer To Clubhouse
Gupshup To Enrich And Personalize Messaging With $100M From Tiger Global
Jack Dorsey's Square To Fund Developers Of Popular Bitcoin Tool
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com