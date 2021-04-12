 Skip to main content

Uber, PayPal, and Walgreens Roll Out Vaccine Access Fund For Underserved Communities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBAlaunched a new Vaccine Access Fund for vaccine access effort donations to connect underserved communities and people lacking transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
  • Additionally, customers can donate to the Vaccine Access Fund directly through the Uber app under a new donate feature braced by PayPal Giving Fund.
  • The initiative came after the trio’s announcement regarding underserved communities’ increased access to vaccines.
  • The alliance donated $11 million to the Vaccine Access Fund to provide free rides for underserved communities to the vaccination site. People can support the initiative by donating to PayPal Giving Fund.
  • Donations to the Vaccine Access Fund will be granted to and managed by the community development organization Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
  • Uber also introduced its new donate feature, enabling customers to contribute to the cause through the Uber app.
  • PayPal made a corporate donation of $5 million to fund additional free or discounted rides.
  • Price action: PYPL shares traded higher by 0.74% at $268.7, UBER shares traded higher by 3.73% at $59.82, and WBA shares traded higher by 0.85% at $54.64 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineNews Tech Media

