What's Moving The Market Monday?
Top News
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the acquisition of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) with the deal reportedly worth $19.7 billion.
- Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares moved higher, following a $2.75 billion penalty from antitrust regulators.
- The White House is expected to meet with 20 major companies on Monday in efforts to mitigate the global semiconductor shortage.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.22% to near 4,110.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.18% to near 6,903.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.77% to near 29,538.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.67%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 2.33% to near $60.70/barrel.
- Gold down 0.67% to near $1,731/oz.
- Silver down 1.4% to near $25.75/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 1.12% over the last 24 hours to near $60,121.
