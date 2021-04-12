 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why United Airlines, Tilray And Aphria Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why United Airlines, Tilray And Aphria Are Moving

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are trading lower by 3% Monday morning after the company said it expects first-quarter revenue to fall 66%, compared with its prior forecast of down 65%-70%. Extended lockdowns in Germany and a surge in India cases have potentially added to travel uncertainty.

Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading lower by 14% after the company reported first-quarter revenue of CA$154 million, down from CA$144 million in the previous year’s first quarter.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower by 12.5% in sympathy with the worse-than-expected financial results from Aphria.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY + APHA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher
5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021
Cannabis Analyst: March Earning Season May Not Push Canadian LPs, But There Are Other Catalysts
3 Pot Stocks Looking To Bounce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com