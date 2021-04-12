Here's Why United Airlines, Tilray And Aphria Are Moving

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are trading lower by 3% Monday morning after the company said it expects first-quarter revenue to fall 66%, compared with its prior forecast of down 65%-70%. Extended lockdowns in Germany and a surge in India cases have potentially added to travel uncertainty.

Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading lower by 14% after the company reported first-quarter revenue of CA$154 million, down from CA$144 million in the previous year’s first quarter.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower by 12.5% in sympathy with the worse-than-expected financial results from Aphria.