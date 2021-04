Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 30 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).

(NASDAQ:MLND). Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 14.23% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.19 on Monday, moving down 2.14%.

