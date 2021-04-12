Fortune Hails Cisco, Hilton As 'Best Companies To Work For' In 2021

Fortune magazine praised Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) as 2021’s "Best Company to Work For," while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) topped the publication’s list as the "Best Big Company to Work For."

Methodologies: In determining this year’s lists, Fortune partnered with the analytics firm Great Place to Work, which surveyed more than a half-million employees about their company’s handling of multiple issues such as crisis management, workforce relations and community involvement.

This year’s lists included corporate responses to several of the distinctive challenges impacting 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession, as well as the social unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Inclusion on the "Best Company to Work For" list was open to companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees while the "Best Big Company to Work For" limited its candidates to entities with at least 100,000 employees globally. Nonprofits and government agencies were not considered for inclusion.

The Best of the Best: For the top-10 rankings in the "Best Company to Work For," San Jose-based Cisco placed first, with Fortune highlighting that “97% of employees at Cisco say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.” Another Bay Area information technology firm, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM), placed second, with Hilton following in third.

Fourth-place went to the privately-held Wegmans Food Markets Inc., the supermarket chain headquartered in Rochester, New York, which is one of three companies cited by Fortune that is not publicly traded. Detroit’s Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) snagged the fifth-place ranking.

Also in the top-10 was sixth-place UKG (formerly Ultimate Software) in Weston, Florida; seventh-place Texas Health Resources in Arlington, Texas; eighth-place Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) of Houston, Texas, ninth-place Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) and tenth-place American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

The Best of the Biggest: On the list of the "Best Big Company to Work For," Hilton took the top slot followed by Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) in second, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) in third, Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA) in fourth and Bank of America. Corp (NYSE: BAC) in fifth.

SAP America, the U.S. division of Germany’s SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), took sixth place, while the remainder of the top-10 was occupied by privately-owned companies: Deloitte, seventh place; PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, eighth place; KPMG LLC, ninth place; and Ernst Young LLP, tenth place.

