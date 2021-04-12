Canadian Solar Initiates Mass Production Of 210 MM Large Cell Modules
- Solar technology and renewable energy company Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has commenced the mass production of mono facial HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules with a power output of up to 665 W.
- The new generation of mono facial HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules, based on 210 mm cells, can deliver one of the most competitive Levelized Cost Of Electricity (LCOE) in the industry by reducing the Balance Of System (BOS) and other costs for solar power plants.
- These modules have been enhanced with tracker and inverter designs for a seamless installation of solar systems.
- The HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules' nameplate production capacity will reach 10 GW by 2021 end, a significant portion of which has already been booked.
- The company will deliver the first batch of the new high-power, high-efficiency modules this month.
- "These modules also have high reliability with several special technologies, such as damage-free cell cutting, strict hot spot control, and low LeTID technology. These product and technological innovations will continue to boost solar project returns, further improve solar energy's competitiveness and accelerate the global clean energy transition," said Canadian Solar Chair and CEO Dr. Shawn Qu.
- Price action: CSIQ shares traded lower by 3.76% at $41.74 on the last check Monday.
