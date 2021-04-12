Apple iPhone 11 With Misprinted Logo Sells For $2,700 As A Rare Collectible

An extremely rare Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone with a misprinted logo has sold for $2,700, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

What Happened: The iPhone 11 Pro features a misaligned Apple logo on the back that is slightly more to the right side than it normally should be, as per the report, which cites images posted to Twitter by the “Internal Archive” account.

The misprinted iPhone 11 Pro, which could be as rare as 1 in 100 million, managed to get through Apple’s rigorous quality assurance process and was shipped to a customer, according to the account. However, it is not clear how the phone was sold for $2,700 – far more than the price of a normal iPhone 11 Pro.

Misprinted devices are generally destroyed by Apple during manufacturing to avoid them getting into the hands of collectors and users, 9to5Mac reported.

Why It Matters: The rare design flaw makes the iPhone 11 Pro a collector’s delight.

According to a 9to5Mac report in November 2015, a rare manufacturing error by Apple resulted in an iPad Pro with a gold Touch ID ring and a silver back. This iPad was shipped to a user after reportedly passing through all quality control checkpoints.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs memorabilia items also typically fetch a high price at auction, as anything related to the late Apple co-founder is valued immensely by people around the world.

It was reported in March that a job application handwritten by Jobs sold for about $222,400 on Wednesday at auction in London.

Apple’s iPhone 13 devices are scheduled to be launched later this year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2% higher on Friday at $132.99.

