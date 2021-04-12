Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury statement for March is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $658.0 billion for March versus a deficit of $310.9 billion in February.
