 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Docusign, LendingTree, And Velo3D's Rumored SPAC — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2021 11:04pm   Comments
Share:
Docusign, LendingTree, And Velo3D's Rumored SPAC — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), its third such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE: ARKX).

The Barry Sternlicht- and Serena Williams-backed Jaws Spitfire is reported to be in talks to take SpaceX's 3D printer supplier Velo3D public in a SPAC deal, which could value the company $1 billion.

SpaceX is led by Elon Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

On Friday, Wood bought 102,800 shares for ARKX of the 3D company, which has the capability to manufacture previously impossible geometrics, and contributes over 0.80% of the ETF’s overall weight. The hedge fund also bought 230,439 shares of the blank-check company for its Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Shares of the blank-check firm closed 0.28% higher at $10.70 on Friday.

Here’s a list of the other 11 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Friday:

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG)

Berkeley Lights Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 41,000 shares of the company, representing about 0.0203% of the ETF.

Berkeley stock closed 3.75% lower at $47.24 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $113.53 and low of $42.03.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 8,174 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis makers, representing about 0.0043% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 0.08% lower at $50.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 9,948 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0032% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 0.68% lower at $30.78 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 61,165 shares of the Israel-based stem cell company, representing about 0.0031% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 1.05% lower at $4.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $4.30.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 11,169 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.0088% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 2.31% higher at $194.64 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $62.70.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU): Bought 16,427 shares of the online signature services company, representing about 0.0142% of the ETF.

DocuSign shares closed 0.33% higher at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $290.23 and low of $86.13.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 123,510 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.0357% of the ETF.

Beam shares closed 6.13% lower at $70.23 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Launched Ark Funds

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM): Bought 27,117 shares of the mobile satellite communications company, representing about 0.0340% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 2.16% higher at $42.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 363,831 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0812% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 1.93% lower at $15.77 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): Sold 17,931 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.0658% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 0.32% higher at $261.85 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $133.27.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 15,148 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 0.82% higher at $227.55 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.01.

Read Next: Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARKK + ARKG)

Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom Or DraftKings?
Cathie Wood Adds These Stocks To The Newly-Created Space Exploration ETF And Others
LendingClub, Trimble, ICE, Fate Therapeutics — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday
Elon Musk Asks Cathie Wood Her Views On Ratio Of S&P Market Cap To GDP Being High
Twitter, Trimble, 908 Devices, Tencent, Pluristem — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Investment ManagementNews Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Small Cap Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com