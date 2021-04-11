Docusign, LendingTree, And Velo3D's Rumored SPAC — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), its third such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE: ARKX).

The Barry Sternlicht- and Serena Williams-backed Jaws Spitfire is reported to be in talks to take SpaceX's 3D printer supplier Velo3D public in a SPAC deal, which could value the company $1 billion.

SpaceX is led by Elon Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

On Friday, Wood bought 102,800 shares for ARKX of the 3D company, which has the capability to manufacture previously impossible geometrics, and contributes over 0.80% of the ETF’s overall weight. The hedge fund also bought 230,439 shares of the blank-check company for its Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Shares of the blank-check firm closed 0.28% higher at $10.70 on Friday.

Here’s a list of the other 11 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Friday:

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG)

Berkeley Lights Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 41,000 shares of the company, representing about 0.0203% of the ETF.

Berkeley stock closed 3.75% lower at $47.24 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $113.53 and low of $42.03.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 8,174 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis makers, representing about 0.0043% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 0.08% lower at $50.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 9,948 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0032% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 0.68% lower at $30.78 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 61,165 shares of the Israel-based stem cell company, representing about 0.0031% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 1.05% lower at $4.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $4.30.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 11,169 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.0088% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 2.31% higher at $194.64 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $62.70.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU): Bought 16,427 shares of the online signature services company, representing about 0.0142% of the ETF.

DocuSign shares closed 0.33% higher at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $290.23 and low of $86.13.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 123,510 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.0357% of the ETF.

Beam shares closed 6.13% lower at $70.23 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM): Bought 27,117 shares of the mobile satellite communications company, representing about 0.0340% of the ETF.

Iridium shares closed 2.16% higher at $42.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.65 and low of $19.18.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 363,831 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0812% of the ETF.

LendingClub stock closed 1.93% lower at $15.77 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): Sold 17,931 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.0658% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 0.32% higher at $261.85 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $133.27.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 15,148 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF.

LendingTree stock closed 0.82% higher at $227.55 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $175.01.

