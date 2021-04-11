 Skip to main content

The Masters Wraps Up With A New Winner Amid Georgia Voting Law Controversy
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
April 11, 2021 7:06pm   Comments
The Masters Wraps Up With A New Winner Amid Georgia Voting Law Controversy

Hideki Matsuyama has won the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Matsuyama took home the green jacket after coming out on top at 10 under par to become Japan's first Masters champion.
Trailing him were Will Zalatoris at -9, Jordan Spieth at -7, Xander Schauffele at -7 and Jon Rahm at -6.

The tournament included 96 golfers.

Dustin Johnson, winner of the last Masters held in November, was the favorite among betters heading into the tournament. But Johnson finished at five over par.
Tense Backdrop: The tournament got caught up in the controversy over the state of Georgia's new voting law, which critics have denounced as discriminatory. 

Some protests were held near Augusta National where the tournament was held.

Augusta National, home to the Masters, resisted calls to not hold the competition in Georgia, which would have been a similar gesture as the one made by Major League Baseball to pull this year's All-Star game from Atlanta.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), major employers in the state, also have come out with strongly worded statements against the law.

Photo by tyler hendy from Pexels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Georgia Golf The Masters voting law

