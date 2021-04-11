Eddie Van Halen Guitar Up For Auction Today

A guitar that once belonged to legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen is going up for sale at auction today.

The instrument is described as a "Frankenstrat guitar" made in 1984. It has the red, white and black striping familiar to fans who saw the rocker in the 1980s and that appeared in music videos of the era.

"The instrument is believed to have been used by Eddie as a backup guitar on the 1984 and 5150 tours in the mid-1980s," the Heritage Auctions listing says.

Van Halen gave the guitar to an idol of his own, guitarist Leslie West of the group Mountain, according to the listing. West then gave it to a bodyguard, who is now the seller.

Three of his guitars sold at auction for a total of $422,000 in December.

Van Halen died last October.

Image courtesy Heritage Auctions.