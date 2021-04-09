 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) reached another intraday all-time high of $411.66 before closing 0.73% higher at $411.49.

The major indices are trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve minutes from its March meeting indicated policies would remain in place until certain economic conditions improve.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.61% at $337.11. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) reached an intraday all-time high of $338.06 before finishing higher by 0.81% at $337.86.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the S&P 500 were in large part from retail, clothing and fashion at large: PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS).

On the flip side, names energy and travel including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) took a step back and were among the top losers in the SPY. 

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Elon Musk said Thursday that Neuralink's first implant will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than some using their thumbs. Musk made the revelation on Twitter in a series of posts. The entrepreneur said that the device is “implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal.”... Read More
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reached an all-time high of $2,151 earlier this week but has struggled to find support above $2,000. According to a market intel report from Chainalysis, the cryptocurrency’s cost curve suggests that Ethereum’s peak price has a narrower base of support than Bitcoin… Read More
  • As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)? Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Joseph P. Kennedy, The Crooked Dynasty Patriarch
If You Invested $1,000 In Roku Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The UK's Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At 99
Markets Set New All-Time Closing Highs. Here's Why.
If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
5 Things That Could Derail The Stock Market In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com