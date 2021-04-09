Budget Carrier Start-up Avelo Airlines Launches With $19 Fares

Avelo Airlines, a start-up budget carrier, will inaugurate service on April 28 from its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California.

What’s Happening: The start-up airline will offer nonstop service to smaller airports in 11 West Coast locations, using 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft accommodating 189 seats. To launch its service, Avelo is offering a promotion with one-way fares beginning at $19.

“After more than 20 years of steadily shrinking consumer choice, the American flying public wants and deserves more options and lower fares,” said Avelo Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, former chief financial officer at United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) and former president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT).

Why It Matters: Avelo is the second start-up U.S. carrier launching this year, joining Breeze Airways as a newcomer to the skies.

Avelo is also entering an industry that is more than eager to move beyond the financial trauma created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several major carriers have announced new routes and the resumption of pandemic-paused services, and two companies — Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines — have also announced plans for initial public offerings.

