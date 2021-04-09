What's Going On With GE Stock And Apple Stock Today?

UBS reiterated its Buy rating on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and raised the price target from $15 to $17. Shares of GE are trading higher by 0.63% at $13.54.

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

Citi reiterated its Buy rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Friday. Shares of Apple are trading higher by 1.25% at $132 at the time of publication.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue.

In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.