 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With GE Stock And Apple Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With GE Stock And Apple Stock Today?

UBS reiterated its Buy rating on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and raised the price target from $15 to $17. Shares of GE are trading higher by 0.63% at $13.54.

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

Citi reiterated its Buy rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Friday. Shares of Apple are trading higher by 1.25% at $132 at the time of publication. 

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. 

In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GE)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Investors Appear To Be Treading Lightly Ahead Of Bank Earnings Next Week
Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?
Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?
Apple Brings 'Plastic Butter Knife To A Gunfight' When It Comes To App Store Security — Company Engineer's Comment Surfaces In Epic Trial
GM, Ford's Temporary Shutdowns Over Chip Shortage Spread To More Factories In North America
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GDWolfe ResearchDowngrades
QRTEAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
ABB of A SecuritiesDowngrades42.0
VCTRB of A SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
BSIGB of A SecuritiesUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com