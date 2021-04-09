38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares jumped 64.5% to $23.54 after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. Separately, Celcuity reported positive preliminary data for the 103 patients enrolled in the expansion portion of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib, plus Ibrance and endocrine therapy, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 28.4% to $5.70. GeoVax recently announced it received a Notice of Allowance for its Hepatitis B vaccine patent.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares climbed 24.5% to $52.68 after dipping over 48% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 23.3% to $9.73 after the company announced initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) jumped 15.8% to $8.04 as traders circulated Agora note saying company is a 'new buy.'
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) surged 15.8% to $19.27.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 15.7% to $5.95 after dropping over 10% on Thursday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) jumped 15.3% to $4.95 as the company said it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 15% to $23.80 after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 14% to $7.21.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 11.8% to $0.6967.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 11.3% to $8.99.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) jumped 10.3% to $11.96.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 9.5% to $5.09 after the company reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 8.7% to $54.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the abstract results of the final 5 year immune response data of the Phase IIb clinical trial at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares rose 8% to $1.52 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 7.7% to $4.90 as the company reported a 22.9% year-over-year surge in same store sales for its Good Times brand during its second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2021.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 5.5% to $53.24. The company recently named Mike Riccio as Chief Financial Officer.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 4.8% to $9.85 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $27 price target.
Losers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares dipped 24.3% to $2.71 after the company reported pricing of $8 million registered direct offering at $3.35 per share.
- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) fell 21.1% to $13.72 after dropping 15% on Thursday. Franklin Wireless was recently informed regarding battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 21.1% to $7.68 after the company said it has been notified by the FDA that it has identified deficiencies in the company's biologic license application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes. The identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time, the company said, citing the FDA.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 17.8% to $4.9306 after jumping over 30% on Thursday. The company recently announced data from a sciatic nerve preclinical study designed to evaluate Probudur, Virpax's liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares fell 14.9% to $263.75 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 14.3% to $1.4995 after the company reported pricing of $12 million public offering of common stock.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 13.9% to $50.95.
- SemiLEDs Corporation(NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 10.7% to $4.8679 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 10.7% to $0.9113. Biolase shares jumped around 34% on Thursday as traders circulated a bullish TipRanks article mentioning the stock.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dropped 10.2% to $17.63.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 10.1% to $8.40.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) dropped 10% to $38.21.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) dipped 9.7% to $9.46. Scienjoy recently announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 9.6% to $10.52 after dropping around 8% on Thursday.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) dropped 9.1% to $49.99 after jumping over 111% on Thursday.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 8.3% to $2.53. Salem Media recently reported a partnership with The Todd Starnes Podcast.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) dropped 7.9% to $88.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 7.7% to $2.4555 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 5.5% to $8.22 after the company reported receipt of Nasdaq notice of deficiency for failure to hold an annual meeting of shareholders.
