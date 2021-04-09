 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Converts Part Of Menlo Park Headquarters To Vaccination Site: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Converts Part Of Menlo Park Headquarters To Vaccination Site: Report
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) partnered with Ravenswood Family Health Centre to convert part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a vaccination clinic for under-served communities, Bloomberg reports.
  • Facebook planned to arrange vaccine rides to and from Facebook’s campus. Facebook employees will be ineligible for the vaccination program.
  • Facebook partnered with the State of California and local non-profits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state’s most affected regions.
  • This year, Facebook initiated a tool launch for vaccine-related information and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) planned to devote its Seattle, Washington campus to host pop-up clinics for vaccination in January.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $311.66 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

YouTube Outgrew Facebook, Instagram, TikTok Amid The Pandemic: Pew
Facebook Removes 16K Accounts For Fake Review Trading After UK CMA's Second Intervention: Report
Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?
Apple Faces Skirting Attempt On Ad-Tracking Rules From China Trade Groups Aided By Proctor & Gamble: Report
Facebook Suffers Brief Outage Across Platforms Including WhatsApp, Instagram
3 FAANG Stock Laggards Look For A Return To Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com