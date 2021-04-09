Facebook Converts Part Of Menlo Park Headquarters To Vaccination Site: Report
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) partnered with Ravenswood Family Health Centre to convert part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a vaccination clinic for under-served communities, Bloomberg reports.
- Facebook planned to arrange vaccine rides to and from Facebook’s campus. Facebook employees will be ineligible for the vaccination program.
- Facebook partnered with the State of California and local non-profits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state’s most affected regions.
- This year, Facebook initiated a tool launch for vaccine-related information and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) planned to devote its Seattle, Washington campus to host pop-up clinics for vaccination in January.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $311.66 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersNews Tech Media