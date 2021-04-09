LinkedIn Denies Data Breach Allegations: Report
- Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) owned professional network platform, LinkedIn, suffered a massive data hack compromising 500 million user profiles, the quint reports based on CyberNews.
- The data hack included users’ email addresses, phone numbers, workplace information, full names, account IDs, links to social media accounts, and gender details.
- LinkedIn has assured the safety of private members’ data.
- LinkedIn refuted data breach allegations in its blog post. According to the professional networking platform, “it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies. It does include publicly viewable member profile data that appears to have been scraped from LinkedIn. This was not a LinkedIn data breach, and no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in what we’ve been able to review.”
- This week, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) users suffered a data breach, compromising 533 million accounts, including 6 million Indian accounts. The leaked data, including joining date, workplace, names, gender, occupation, and relationship status, was posted for free on hacking forums.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.59% at $254.74 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.