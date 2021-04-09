 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With CELC Stock And PRVB Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With CELC Stock And PRVB Stock Today?

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) shares are trading higher after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to develop and commercialize gedatolisib.

Celcuity is a cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. 

The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses the patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company offered a regulatory update on its Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza also downgrades Provention Bio from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowers the price target from $25 to $10.

Provention Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in sourcing, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease, including oncological, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + CELC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Negative Regulatory Tidings For Provention Bio, Celcuity Soars On In-licensing Deal, 2 IPOs
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Celcuity Stock Moves Higher After Licensing Pact With Pfizer For Gedatolisib In Breast Cancer
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Government, Officials Defend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot: CNBC
Elon Musk Comes In Support Of COVID-19 Vaccines After Earlier Comments Courted Controversy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBHTBMO CapitalMaintains149.0
CHKPOppenheimerDowngrades
ASRTGabelli & Co.Upgrades
NEBCTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On
AHACLake StreetInitiates Coverage On20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com