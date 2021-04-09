Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs:

Many investors utilize exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which are diversified securities that contain various investments including stocks, commodities, and bonds. Here are the top-performing ETFs this week that have been providing investors with consistent returns.

1. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN- Up 723.26% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGD) tracks -2x of the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index, total return. This index is utilized to take short positions and uses derivatives to include the stocks from the energy sector. The index consists of the growth and valuation of stocks from large-cap companies.

2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 689.70% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: BNKD) is linked to a 2x inverse leveraged participation in the performance of the Index which is compounded daily, minus the applicable fees. It provides exposure to the 10 largest U.S. banks and financial services companies and this ETN provides inverse leveraged exposure to the Solactive MicroSectors™ U.S. Big Banks Index.

3. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) offers three times leveraged exposure to companies in the Russell 3000® Index. It invests in financial instruments that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. The Russell 3000 is still up 14% for the year so investors should be looking out for some short term stocks to invest in.

4. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) is a short-term trading tool that uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure. This index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market.

5. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares- Up 48.51% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NAIL) This ETN seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. It creates long positions by investing at least 80% of its assets in the securities that make up this Index.