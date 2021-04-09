Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia Or US Steel?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session.

The Ark Innovation ETF purchased a total of 125,978 shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) during Thursday’s session.

Pinduoduo shares closed higher by 1.68% at $140.20 on Thursday.

Credit Suisse upgrades Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $18 to $40.

HMD Global Oy, an Espoo-Finland-based startup, announced six new Nokia-branded devices ranging from $89 to $415 on Thursday. HMD holds the license for the Nokia brand for phones and tablets, which is a registered trademark of the Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)… Read More

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with a Neutral rating and announces a price target of $25.