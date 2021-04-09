 Skip to main content

Ultra Clean Raises $175M Via Secondary Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 6:16am   Comments
  • Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) priced 3.2 million shares at $55 per share to raise $175 million in a secondary public offering. The offer price signifies a 3.2% discount to the Thursday closing price of $56.84.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to .048 million.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. A part of the proceeds might be used to acquire related businesses, products, services, or technologies.
  • The company recently acquired Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd for $351 million.
  • Needham & Company is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Ultra Clean held cash and equivalents of $200.3 million as of Dec. 25, 2020.
  • Price action: UCTT shares closed lower by 0.14% at $56.84 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

