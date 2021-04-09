Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The Producer Price Index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After February's 0.5% rise in producer prices, a monthly increase of 0.5% is expected for March.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories increasing 0.5% in February.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
