 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 4:12am   Comments
Share:
  • The Producer Price Index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After February's 0.5% rise in producer prices, a monthly increase of 0.5% is expected for March.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories increasing 0.5% in February.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com