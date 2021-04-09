Apple Brings 'Plastic Butter Knife To A Gunfight' When It Comes To App Store Security — Company Engineer's Comment Surfaces In Epic Trial

Legal documents released by “Fortnite” video game developer Epic Games Inc. revealed that a senior Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) engineer compared App Store’s defenses against malicious actors to “bringing a plastic butter knife to a gunfight,” the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Epic Games cited the anecdote, which was based on internal documents quoting Eric Friedman, head of Apple’s Fraud Engineering Algorithms and Risk (fear) unit, according to the report. An antitrust trial is scheduled to begin in California next month.

Friedman also said Apple’s process of reviewing new apps for the App Store was “more like the pretty lady who greets you... at the Hawaiian airport than the drug-sniffing dog.” The engineer was also quoted as saying that Apple was ill-equipped to “deflect sophisticated attackers.”

Why It Matters: The comments made by a company insider could hurt Apple as the iPhone maker has said the 30% tax it levies on digital purchases within apps downloaded from the App Store is required to protect customers from malware.

Last August, Apple and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were taken to court by Epic Games after the Fortnite game was removed from the app stores run by the two technology companies.

The removal came after Epic Games tried to bypass a cut charged on in-game purchases by the two companies. Apple has countersued Epic. Purchases made through the app stores earned both Apple and Google a 30% cut each.

Apple and Google have been facing several allegations surrounding their app store policies, including fees for digital purchases. Apple has rejected third-party payment tools for in-app purchases.

In November last year, Apple slashed its App Store fee to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million per year. The move was replicated by Google in March this year. However, Apple’s move to cut commission for small developers was dismissed by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney as a move to stifle criticism.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.9% higher on Thursday at $130.36.

