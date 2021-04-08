Facebook Suffers Brief Outage Across Platforms Including WhatsApp, Instagram

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and its social-media subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a brief outage for thousands of users on Thursday but are mostly back up since then, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

What Happened: According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources including users, over 112,000 users showed issues on and 101,000 had trouble with Instagram, while 516 WhatsApp users reported issues at around 6 PM ET on Thursday.

Facebook.com in a web browser. Photo, courtesy of TechCrunch.

TechCrunch earlier noted that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company's services, including its server status page, weren't even loading in the evening. The web version of Facebook did load but returned only a "Sorry, something went wrong" message.

Facebook attributed the outages to a configuration issue, which it said has been since fixed and the services are back up.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. Since then, we have quickly investigated and resolved the issue,” the social media company tweeted on Thursday.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.02% lower at $313 on Thursday and were up 0.19% in after-hours.