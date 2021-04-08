 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Recovered From The 0.7600 Level, But The Bullish Potential Is Still Limited
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
April 08, 2021 5:37pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Recovered From The 0.7600 Level, But The Bullish Potential Is Still Limited

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7649

  • A fresh one-month high in gold prices underpinned the aussie.
  • Australia will publish the March AIG Performance of Services Index.
  • AUD/USD recovered from the 0.7600 level, but the bullish potential is still limited.

The AUD/USD pair recovered after bottoming around the 0.7600 figure on Wednesday, ending the day around 0.7650. Absent demand for the American currency and higher metal prices backed the aussie. Gold prices jumped to their highest since March 1. Spot gold traded as high as $ 1,758.61 a troy ounce, ending the day a couple of bucks below the level. As per stocks, European and American indexes posted modest advances but remained within familiar levels, falling to boost demand for commodity-linked currencies.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar was empty on Thursday, but the country will publish the March AIG Performance of Services Index during the upcoming Asian session, previously at 55.8.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is struggling among converging 20 and 100 SMAs, which lack directional strength. The 200 SMA maintains its bearish slope around 0.7715. Technical indicators stand within neutral levels without directional strength.

Support levels: 0.7620 0.7590 0.7550  

Resistance levels:  0.7690 0.7710 0.7750

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com