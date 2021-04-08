Markets Set New All-Time Closing Highs. Here's Why.
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had an impressive day of trading Thursday with the fund seeing gains of 1.04% finishing at $335.08.
Major indices were trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve minutes from the central bank’s March meeting indicated current monetary policies would remain in place until certain economic conditions improve.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) reached an all-time high of $408.57 before finishing higher by 0.47% at $408.49. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished higher by 0.23% at $335.13.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders for the QQQ Thursday were from tech and growth names: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN).
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) were among the top laggards for the Nasdaq Thursday.
Elsewhere On The Street
