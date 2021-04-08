 Skip to main content

Markets Set New All-Time Closing Highs. Here's Why.
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had an impressive day of trading Thursday with the fund seeing gains of 1.04% finishing at $335.08.

Major indices were trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve minutes from the central bank’s March meeting indicated current monetary policies would remain in place until certain economic conditions improve.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) reached an all-time high of $408.57 before finishing higher by 0.47% at $408.49. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished higher by 0.23% at $335.13.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the QQQ Thursday were from tech and growth names: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN). 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) were among the top laggards for the Nasdaq Thursday. 

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Thursday brought some big news for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shareholders in the form of another corporate leadership refresh. The gaming retailer announced its nominating six individuals, including Chewy Inc co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen, to stand for election to its Board of Directors… Read More
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) co-founder Peter Thiel made headlines with comments he made at a virtual event for members of the Richard Nixon Foundation on Wednesday. Thiel wondered if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) should be thought of as a "Chinese financial weapon" against the U.S. at this point… Read More
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) announced a grant of nearly $100,000 to two pseudonymous developers for their work on the Bitcoin block explorer Mempool.space… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

