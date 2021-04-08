 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Netflix Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher by around 1.4% Thursday afternoon after Sony Entertainment’s (NYSE: SNE) subsidiary Sony Pictures said they’ve entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix that greatly expands the streaming service’s offerings.

Under the terms of the partnership, Netflix will have exclusive U.S. rights to Sony’s theatrical releases during the Pay One period between a cinema release and a DVD/Blu-ray premiere… Read More Details On The Agreement 

See Also: How To Buy Netflix Stock.

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on-demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

The stock closed at $554.58.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

