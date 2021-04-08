Video: Before Tesla Cybertruck Launch, A Camping Add-On Already Has Been Designed

An ambitious project from a Las Vegas company could turn the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck into the perfect vehicle for camping.

What Happened: Stream It, a Las Vegas analytics company, announced the CyberLandr camper for the upcoming Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle.

CyberLandr lets you “take the kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and office anywhere and everywhere.”

Instead of hitching an RV from the Tesla Cybertruck, the CyberLandr collapsible camper gives users everything they need without a separate vehicle or the need to hook up to water, sewer, power or internet access.

The camper is built specifically for the Cybertruck vault, which is what Tesla calls the 6.5-foot bed of the truck. The CyberLandr can completely retract under the vault’s powered cover.

Related Link: Rumor: Tesla’s Cybertruck Could Begin Production In June

Specifications:

• The CyberLandr has a retractable solar roof that can provide up to 500 watts of power.

• The camper’s kitchen includes a sink, stovetop, fridge and heated floors.

• An office/living room combo includes a 32-inch television and internet connectivity. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, will provide internet access with a satellite dish that is included.

• Two chairs inside the camper can convert into a queen-size bed for sleeping.

• The bathroom theme is based on a spa and includes a recirculating shower. The bathroom also has a water tank that equals 40 gallons.

• Adding the CyberLandr to the Tesla Cybertruck will add 1,200 pounds of weight. The Tesla Cybertruck has a max payload of 3,500 pounds. Range could be reduced by 5% with the added weight, the company said.

• The CyberLandr will retail for $49,995. Customers can reserve one with as little as a $100 deposit, but putting more money down — for example, a $5,000 deposit will save $10,000 off the retail price — will also put them closer to the front of the line.

Why It’s Important: The Cybertruck is expected to be released later in 2021 or in early 2022. Stream It hopes one day its camper addition can be sold in tandem with the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck is one of several electric trucks expected to hit the market over the next two years. Having accessories like the CyberLandr could help make the truck stand out against its competitors.

RV manufacturers are working on electric campers and could see competition from a combination of the Tesla Cybertruck and CyberLandr.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla are up 2% to $684.47 on Thursday.

(Photo: CyberLandr)