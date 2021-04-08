What's Going On With CLOV Stock And TWTR Stock Today?

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading higher by more than 14% Wednesday afternoon following reports suggesting that the company was mentioned and approved in 10 states to participate in the global and professional direct contracting model.

Clover Health a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher by 3% after a Wednesday afternoon report that said the company had discusssed a $4 billion takeover of Clubhouse.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image and video content. Jack Dorsey founded the platform in March 2006 and launched it in July of the same year.