Muslim Advocacy Group Sue Facebook For Failure In Controlling Anti-Muslim Hate Speech: Bloomberg
- A Muslim American advocacy group known as Muslim Advocates filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) in Washington for the violation of local consumer-protection law due to its failure in tackling anti-Muslim abuse, seeking monetary damages, and a court declaration regarding Facebook’s breach of law, Bloomberg reports.
- Facebook failed to remove content that violated its hate speech rules despite its assurances to the lawmakers and government.
- A 1996 federal law protected internet platforms including Facebook, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s YouTube from lawsuits for alleged nonremovable of inappropriate content.
- Along with several civil rights organizations, Muslim Advocates have repeatedly demanded Facebook remove anti-Muslim bias and white supremacist content, including permanently eliminate former President Donald Trump’s account from its platform after the January Capitol riot.
- In 2017, Muslim Advocates handed Facebook a list of 26 groups whose pages violated the company’s community standards. As of April, 18 out of the 26 groups remained intact.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.05% at $312.95 on the last check Thursday.
