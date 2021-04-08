25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) shares jumped 78% to $17.90.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) surged 51% to $11.44. GI Partners has agreed to acquire Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider ORBCOMM for $1.1 billion, including net debt.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) gained 33% to $13.40 after the company announced a merger agreement to combine Aria Energy and Archaea Energy into the industry-leading renewable natural gas platform.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 32% to $4.25. Auris Medical will provide business update on AM-301 program on April 13, 2021.
- Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) jumped 25% to $114.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Century Bancorp, announced they have entered into a definitive all-cash merger agreement.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 23.1% to $7.15 after the company announced it received an unsolicited non-binding offer to acquires all shares of its common stock for $9 per share.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) jumped 23.3% to $76.88 as the company said it acquired Punchh for $500 million in cash and stock.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 12.4% to $21.80.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 11% to $51.35 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) gained 10.4% to $12.06.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) climbed 10.3% to $4.68. The company recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) rose 8.2% to $11.55. Identiv priced 3.3 million shares at $10.65 per share to raise $35 million in gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 7.9% to $3.43. Immutep shares gained 5% on Wednesday after the company announced the grant of patent number EP3317301 entitled "Combination therapies comprising antibody molecules to LAG-3" by the European Patent Office.
Losers
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) tumbled 33.5% to $54.65 after jumping 110% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dipped 30.3% to $1.54 after the company said it bought $10 million deal offering of its common stock.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 22.1% to $7.70 after climbing 45% on Wednesday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 13.8% to $10.85.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dipped 13.6% to $6.21.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 9.5% to $5.23 after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 9.4% to $3.52 after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) fell 9.4% to $4.255.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 8.7% to $10.00 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) dropped 8.2% to $36.24 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY22 earnings forecast.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 5.9% to $7.76. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company, and Northwell Health, announced they established a SARS-CoV-2 mutation and variant tracking program.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 5.6% to $15.92 after the company announced a primary and secondary common stock offering.
