 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jaguar Land Rover Extends SiriusXM Installation Across Entire US Vehicle Line-Up
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Jaguar Land Rover Extends SiriusXM Installation Across Entire US Vehicle Line-Up
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) and automaker Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM)-owned Jaguar Land Rover North America announced the expansion of the factory installation of SiriusXM's audio entertainment service.
  • SiriusXM will become a standard feature in every Jaguar and Land Rover model in the U.S., beginning with 2021 model year vehicles under a new agreement that extended to 2026. The companies have been working since 2004 to deliver SiriusXM's programming to Jaguar and Land Rover customers.
  • Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will offer the advanced SiriusXM with 360L platform combining satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, organized in-vehicle entertainment experience.
  • Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners and lessees in the U.S. will continue to receive a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access programming package.
  • SiriusXM All Access delivers SiriusXM's full line-up of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM beyond their vehicles on the SiriusXM app, on connected devices, and speakers in their homes.
  • Every Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle has a 3-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package with access to 150+ premium programming channels. Consumers can also stream SiriusXM on their computer, smartphone, or tablet with each subscription.
  • Price action: SIRI shares traded lower by 0.50% at $6.295, TTM shares traded higher by 2.74% at $21.01 on the last check Thursday.
  •  
  •  

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIRI + TTM)

Why Did Netflix, Disney Apps Download Rates Take A Big Hit In March?
Premium Brands Are Going For Their Piece Of The EV Pie
Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure
6 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Volvo Plans For All-Electric Vehicles By 2030
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com