Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday morning saw 168 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 88.27% to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $254.14. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,284.01 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2,271.79 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $315.85 for a change of down 0.45%.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.25 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $285.26. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.10. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares broke to $113.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $796.93.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.38 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were up 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $175.40.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $669.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $250.05. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were down 0.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.50 for a change of down 0.75%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a yearly high of $125.20. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were up 1.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.47 for a change of up 1.53%.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares hit a yearly high of $60.43. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $238.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.01%.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit $26.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares set a new yearly high of $95.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit $259.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.05%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were down 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.68 for a change of down 0.59%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) stock hit a yearly high price of $204.89. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $197.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $240.33. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.52 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $113.19. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.53%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $131.28. Shares traded up 1.05%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $153.29 with a daily change of up 1.23%.
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $176.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.61%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $418.33 Thursday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.36. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares set a new yearly high of $139.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 2.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.80.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.99 on Thursday, moving down 0.68%.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares broke to $149.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.27%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.29. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares set a new yearly high of $1,275.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $38.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.74. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.33 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares were down 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.50.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.93.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares broke to $158.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.25.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.55. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.24. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $170.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $146.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit a yearly high of $28.93. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
- ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.40. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new yearly high of $39.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.23 on Thursday, moving down 0.06%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.19. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares hit $59.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.05. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares hit $10.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.51%.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.80. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.07.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.77. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $135.59 Thursday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.59. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.90 Thursday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.48. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares hit $41.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.49. The stock traded up 5.99% on the session.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.11 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.69.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a yearly high of $72.25. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.83. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.29. The stock was up 6.37% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares set a new yearly high of $13.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.82 Thursday. The stock was up 6.46% for the day.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.90. Shares traded up 10.0%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.59. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.91. Shares traded up 6.59%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.75. The stock traded up 5.34% on the session.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 0.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.54 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75 for a change of up 0.61%.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit $18.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.4%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.40. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 1.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.61 for a change of up 1.77%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit $28.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.12 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX:CLM) shares broke to $13.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
- Central Secs (AMEX:CET) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.16 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares were down 0.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.61.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to $21.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.01.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares broke to $6.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares broke to $11.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 51.32%.
- Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.61 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.87. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.82. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded down 1.2% on the session.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.77 Thursday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.46.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.36 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.72. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.48 for a change of up 0.23%.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares set a new yearly high of $20.19 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.47. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.37 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.88. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares broke to $114.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 24.95%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.27 on Thursday, moving up 0.78%.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.08. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.51. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.85.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.56 with a daily change of up 3.13%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.52 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.75. The stock was up 5.87% for the day.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.94 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.52%.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
- Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX:CRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO) shares hit a yearly high of $26.79. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.92. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.45%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.13. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a yearly high of $27.59. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.18. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares set a new yearly high of $15.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.42. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.97. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares hit $11.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.91 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) shares hit $12.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.64. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 88.27%.
- Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.27 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.83 with a daily change of up 8.92%.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.15.
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.8%.
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares were down 1.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.17.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
- EV Floating-Rate Income (NYSE:EFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.46 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.07. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.96. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.78. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.12. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares set a new yearly high of $11.92 this morning. The stock was up 7.44% on the session.
- Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.44%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.
