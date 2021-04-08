 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:09am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 6 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Significance:

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 6.15% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.11. The stock traded down 1.73%.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Thursday, moving down 3.9%.
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares were down 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.68.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.97%.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.57. Shares traded down 6.15%.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell to $4.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.78%.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

