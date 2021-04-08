Chipotle Offers Employees Free Degrees In Agriculture, Culinary And Hospitality Studies

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is offering eligible employees the opportunity to receive debt-free undergraduate degrees in agriculture, culinary and hospitality management.

What Happened: This endeavor is open to Chipotle employees who have been on the payroll for at least 120 days. The company is partnering with Guild Education, a Denver-based company that helps employers adapt education and learning programs to align with corporate strategies.

The degree programs supported by the company include a bachelor of science in agricultural sciences or rangeland sciences online from Oregon State University; an associate degree in culinary arts and bachelor of science degree in food industry compliance management at Rhode Island’s Johnson & Wales University; and a selection of bachelor's degree programs in hospitality from either Nebraska’s Bellevue University, Johnson & Wales University or Oregon State University.

Later this year, Chipotle will also offer an expanded selection of supply chain programs from Oregon State University and the University of Denver.

The company is currently offering supply chain degrees from Bellevue University, California’s Brandman University and Southern New Hampshire University.

Why It Matters: The program is an expansion of the company’s 2019 commitment to cover 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different business and technology degrees through its partnership with Guild Education.

The program is designed to empower Chipotle employees with the skill set needed for the evolving economy, according to the fast casual restaurant chain.

"Diversifying our debt-free degree program with new majors and partner universities makes our educational benefits even more inclusive," said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity and inclusion and people officer at Chipotle.

"Through our partnership with Guild, we are committed to accelerating our employees' professional growth and helping them achieve personal success by offering opportunities to pursue career paths in their particular area of interest."

