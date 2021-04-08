Alternet Systems Stock Is Trading Higher On Expanding EV Presence Beyond East Africa
- Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYI) executed a new agreement to sizably expand its overall electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem vision and strategy.
- The agreement represented an EV deployment sector expansion beyond ALYI's current rideshare entry point extending its geographic expansion opportunity beyond the current East African concentration.
- The multitiered deal included a new strategic investment into ALYI and could be balance sheet accretive over the next year. The company will elaborate on the agreement in its pending FY2020 annual report.
- Alternet recently confirmed launching its rideshare electric motorcycles in Africa.
- Price action: ALYI shares traded higher by 9.94% at $0.078 on the last check Thursday.
