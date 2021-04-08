 Skip to main content

Alternet Systems Stock Is Trading Higher On Expanding EV Presence Beyond East Africa
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Alternet Systems Stock Is Trading Higher On Expanding EV Presence Beyond East Africa
  • Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYIexecuted a new agreement to sizably expand its overall electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem vision and strategy.
  • The agreement represented an EV deployment sector expansion beyond ALYI's current rideshare entry point extending its geographic expansion opportunity beyond the current East African concentration.
  • The multitiered deal included a new strategic investment into ALYI and could be balance sheet accretive over the next year. The company will elaborate on the agreement in its pending FY2020 annual report.
  • Alternet recently confirmed launching its rideshare electric motorcycles in Africa.
  • Price action: ALYI shares traded higher by 9.94% at $0.078 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

