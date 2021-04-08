 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom Or DraftKings?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom Or DraftKings?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom and DraftKings Thursday.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is working on developing dedicated chips for autonomous driving and could launch them by the end of this year or early next year, according to a report by 36kr … Read More

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. 

In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. 

There were notable trades for the Ark Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKK) Wednesday:

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Ark bought 1,045,600 shares of the big data analytics company.

Palantir shares closed 1.59% lower at $22.90 on Wednesday and rose 1.05% in the after-hours session. It has a 52-week high of $45 and a low of $8.90.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 98,500 shares of the video calling company.

Zoom stock closed 2.03% lower at $323.08 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a low of $109.57.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 610,847 shares of the daily fantasy sports company.

DraftKings shares closed 2.68% lower at $62.09 on Wednesday and were up 0.64% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a low of $12.68.

Photo courtesy of Zoom. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARKK + DKNG)

What You Need To Know About Tom Brady's NFT Company
Cathie Wood Adds These Stocks To The Newly-Created Space Exploration ETF And Others
3 Undervalued SPAC Picks From The Spac Guru
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
How A FanDuel IPO Could Be Impacted By Fox, Flutter Entertainment Valuation War
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DraftKings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com