Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom Or DraftKings?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Xpeng, Palantir, Zoom and DraftKings Thursday.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day.

In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session.

There were notable trades for the Ark Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKK) Wednesday:

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Ark bought 1,045,600 shares of the big data analytics company.

Palantir shares closed 1.59% lower at $22.90 on Wednesday and rose 1.05% in the after-hours session. It has a 52-week high of $45 and a low of $8.90.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 98,500 shares of the video calling company.

Zoom stock closed 2.03% lower at $323.08 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a low of $109.57.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): Bought 610,847 shares of the daily fantasy sports company.

DraftKings shares closed 2.68% lower at $62.09 on Wednesday and were up 0.64% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a low of $12.68.

Photo courtesy of Zoom.