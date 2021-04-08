 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop (Finally?) Intends To Elect Ryan Cohen As Chairman
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
GameStop Finally? Intends To Elect Ryan Cohen As Chairman

Thursday brought some big news for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shareholders in the form of another corporate leadership refresh.

What Happened: GameStop announced its nominating six individuals, including Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen, to stand for election to its Board of Directors.

The election will take place at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 9, 2021.

According to Thursday's announcement, GameStop's Board of Directors intends to elect Ryan Cohen as chairman of the corporation.

Why It's Important: Cohen, who owns a 13% stake in GameStop through his RC Ventures, has been pushing for changes at the retailer. In particular, investors are hoping his e-commerce magic will help turn around the struggling retailer.

The company announced the constitution of a strategic planning and capital allocation committee in March.

GameStop released its fourth-quarter results on March 23. Earnings in the quarter rose 5.51% over last year to $1.34 per share, which missed analyst estimates of $1.35.

In early 2021, the video game retailer emerged as a darling of Reddit retail investors who carried out a short squeeze.

GME Price Action: GameStop's stock traded higher by 3.5% to $184.25 at publication time.

Photo courtesy: Ardfern via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.
WealthCharts Expands Product Portfolio, Positions Itself With Emerging Trends
GameStop, AMC Selling Shares Is A Good Long-Term Move, Says Cramer
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Motors
Just Make Ryan Cohen GameStop CEO Already
GameStop Plan For Stock Sale 'Understandable' — Analyst Says Fundamentals Healthy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ryan CohenNews Management Top Stories Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com