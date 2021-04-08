 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NEC Extends Cisco Partnership For Universal Positioning Of 5G IP Transport Network Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
NEC Extends Cisco Partnership For Universal Positioning Of 5G IP Transport Network Solutions
  • NEC Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCOagreed to extend theirs over two decades partnership for fast-tracking the global deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions.
  • The companies will drive new business opportunities for 5G under the arrangement.
  • NEC group companies will work with Cisco to match NEC's ecosystem with improved IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions. Cisco will support NEC's customer engagements through cutting-edge products, proposals, and execution support.
  • NEC's network integrator expertise in both the IT and network domains, united with Cisco's advanced 5G solutions portfolio, could be a major value addition to the 5G ecosystem. NEC and Cisco collaborate to drive their joint solution portfolio and regional activities for global digital transformation.
  • Price action: CSCO shares closed lower by 0.49% at $51.77 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

AT&T SD-WAN And Cisco Extend Remote Work Support, FISMA Compliance For Government Agencies
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Nasdaq Fell Today. Here's Why.
'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst
Analyzing Cisco Systems's Unusual Options Activity
The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com