Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims to decline to 680,000 for the April 3rd week from 719,000 in the previous week.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
