 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Ramps Up India Plan As It Onboards Exec To Lead Business And Lobbying: Report

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Ramps Up India Plan As It Onboards Exec To Lead Business And Lobbying: Report

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ramped up its plan to enter the Indian market by scouting for locations to open showrooms and hiring an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussion.

What Happened: Tesla is looking for commercial properties as large as 20,000 to 30,000 square feet each to open showrooms and service centers in the three major Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Elon Musk-led company is said to have hired global property consultant CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) for the showroom searches.

In addition, the electric vehicle maker has reportedly recruited Manuj Khurana, a former executive of India’s investment promotion body Invest India, to lead its policy and business development efforts in the country. Khurana will also handle Tesla’s market-entry process in India, as per the report.

See Also: Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure

Why It Matters: India’s huge market holds similar potential for Tesla as China does. Of late, the South Asian nation has been looking to reduce its dependence on oil and to promote electric vehicles. Tesla’s entry into the Indian market would help meet these goals.

India is also reported to have offered incentives to Tesla to produce electric vehicles to compete with China’s cost of production.

In January, Tesla registered its office as Tesla Motors India & Energy Pvt Ltd, in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, and also named three directors.

However, Tesla could find the Indian market a tough nut to crack, due to the low adoption of electric vehicles, negligible charging infrastructure and high import duties even for electric cars.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 3% lower on Wednesday at $670.97.

Read Next: Tesla Has Finally Refunded Customers Double-Charged During New EV Purchases: CNBC

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Twitter Looked To Acquire Clubhouse In $4B Deal: Report
Elon Musk Comes In Support Of COVID-19 Vaccines After Earlier Comments Courted Controversy
Tesla Has Finally Refunded Customers Double-Charged During New EV Purchases: CNBC
The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.
Tesla Stock Traders Could Look To Buy The Daily Bull Flag Dip
Why Tesla Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs IndiaNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com