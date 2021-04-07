 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iPhone Users Will Now Be Able To Track Down Their Gadgets Not Made By Apple
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2021 9:20pm   Comments
Share:
iPhone Users Will Now Be Able To Track Down Their Gadgets Not Made By Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is now letting third-party companies use its “Find My” tracking network — and the first products to utilize the service, which includes an e-bike, are already here, according to a company statement.

What Happened: Apple said that hardware manufacturers can now add support for Find My to their products so as to help users track missing items as long as they follow Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) rules.

The third-party items that already support the tracking networking include VanMoof’s S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and Chipolo One Spot item finder. These items will be available beginning next week. 

All these items take advantage of the iPhone maker’s crowdsourced Bluetooth network made up of “hundreds of millions of Apple devices.”

Why It Matters: Apple also announced a draft specification for chipset manufacturers, to be released in spring.

The specification will allow third-party device makers to take advantage of Ultra-Wideband technology in U-1 chip equipped Apple devices, which will create “a more precise, directionally aware experience when nearby,” according to the Tim Cook-led company.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant accidentally confirmed the existence of its long-rumored “AirTags” device trackers this month in a video. 
See Also: Apple's Rumored AR Headset To Feature Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition For Payments: Analyst

The now-deleted video sported a description which read, “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular."

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $127.90 in Wednesday’s regular session and gained 0.39% in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

What Do The Charts Say Is Coming Next For Apple, Nokia?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple To Impose New App Privacy Notifications Soon: Reuters
Apple Hit With Class Action On Allegations Of Running An 'Unlicensed Casino'
What Went Down With GM Stock Today?
Lights! Camera! Harry And Meghan! Royal Couple Makes Netflix Debut With 'Heart Of Invictus'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: consumer electronics iPhone Tim CookNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com