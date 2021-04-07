 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished slightly higher Wednesday, with the index seeing gains of 0.24% and closing at $331.62. 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the Nasdaq were in large part from the major tech and e-commerce names Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Tesla shares were trading lower Wednesday on reports the company is delaying deliveries of new Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

In terms of the other major indices, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.12% at $406.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished flat at $334.37.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • One company that has been a solid investment in the last year has been professional software and cloud services giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Fortunately for Microsoft investors, the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosted demand for Microsoft’s cloud services, remote work professional software and video game hardware and services… Read More
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer has lauded gaming retailer GameStop Corp. (NASDAQ: GME) and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) for their plans to sell more shares, saying that issuing shares is the “right move” in the long term… Read More
  • Close on the heels of reporting record quarterly deliveries, NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) confirmed a major production milestone. Nio said Wednesday its 100,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled out of the production line at the JAC-Nio Hefei advanced manufacturing center… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QQQ)

The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.
The Nasdaq Soared Today. Here's Why.
The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
The Nasdaq Fell Today. Here's Why.
The Nasdaq Was Flat Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com