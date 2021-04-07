The World's Newest Billionaires: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West And Carvana's CEO

An estranged Hollywood power couple, a hotel mogul’s widow and a very successful used car dealer were among the newest additions to Forbes’ World's Billionaires list.

High Profile Players: Of the 2,755 men and women on this year’s list, 493 were new to the billionaire ranks — a record high, according to Forbes, which noted 210 were from China and Hong Kong.

Kim Kardashian, the most prominent member of the Hollywood clan who opened their lives to the reality television cameras, placed in the bottom rungs of the list in 2,674th place, with Forbes citing her $1 billion net worth coming from a mobile game, cosmetics and shapewear

Although Kardashian is separated from her husband, singer and entrepreneur Kanye West, they wound up together on the Forbes list. West debuted on the list in 1,750th place with a $1.8 billion net worth.

The highest-ranked newcomer on the list was Miriam Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, former chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), at 36th place. The Tel Aviv-born Adelson was a physician prior to her 1991 marriage to Adelson, and Forbes placed her net worth at $38.2 billion.

Also New To The Club: Among the other newly-minted billionaires were Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group — described by Forbes as “one of Wall Street's largest and most successful trading firms” — who joined the list in 184th place with a $12 billion net worth. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of quantitative crypto trading firm Alameda Research, ranked 274th with an $8.7 billion net worth.

Ernesto Garcia III, co-founder and CEO of the online used car dealership Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), drove into the billionaires’ territory in 339th place with a $7.4 billion net worth. And David Velez, the Brazilian-based co-founder and CEO of Nubank, Latin America’s largest fintech, made his list debut at 539th place with a $5.2 billion net worth.

