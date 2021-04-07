Pinterest Rolls Out Creator Code Guidelines, Moderation Tools, Creator Fund For Platform Sanctity
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) announced the launch of the content policy Creator Code aimed at the platform sanctity through inappropriate content regulation.
- The idea was conceived in 2020 amid the global pandemic, political and societal movements, and riots.
- Creators will have to review and accept the newly introduced guidelines before publishing Pinterest’s multimedia format Story Pins.
- Pinterest also launched several new tools and features for Pinners and Creators, including positivity reminders, comment moderation tools, Creator comment control, and new spam prevention signals.
- Russia recently deferred the retaliatory slowdown of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on the company’s accelerated deletion of banned content.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) also rolled out new feed control features to tackle inappropriate and false content.
- Pinterest elaborated on its original Creator Fund focused on Creator upliftment from underrepresented U.S. communities.
- Price action: PINS shares traded higher by 1.79% at $84.78 on the last check Wednesday.
